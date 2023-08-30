Walsall hospice benefits from donation of digital screens thanks to generous firm

Acorns nurse Teresa Davies with the ceiling screens

A total of 10 digital screens have been donated by Telford-based Camelott Digital Solutions and installed at Acorns in the Black Country, in Walsall, giving children access to stimulation and entertainment in a way not previously possible.

With many of the hundreds of children Acorns cares for each year having complex clinical needs and limited movement, the screens are much more accessible in comparison to ‘standard’ screens.

Whether it’s watching films, playing computer games or even experiencing interactive multi-sensory visuals, the screens open up a whole new world for children and can be tailored to the individual needs and preferences of each child.

Vicki Rowles, director of fundraising at Acorns, said: “We are so grateful to Camelott Digital Solutions for the donation of these fantastic screens. The technology is wonderful and allows the children we care for to access a range of amazing interactive and multi-sensory features.

Acorns nurse Teresa Davies with the ceiling screens

“At Acorns we work hard to make our hospices the special places they are, where children can take part in all the things children love to do, regardless of ability. These screens are a brilliant addition to our hospice and one that will really enhance the experience of the children who visit.”

The hospice in Walstead Road has recently undergone a £2 million refurbishment, transforming the much-loved facility for the children and their families that use it every year.

The screens are a key part of the refurb work which has included completely modernised bedrooms, corridors, reception and dining room.

John Ellis, commercial director at Camelott, said: "When we heard Acorns was looking for something like this we were only too pleased to be able to help.

“We supplied eight screens as well as two interactive screens incorporated into tables on wheels, and we hope they really make a difference to these children's lives.”

Camelott was introduced to Acorns by Ian Bradley, of Bion Electrical, a Wombourne-based company working with Acorns on the hospice refurbishment.

Mr Bradley, said: "We knew Acorns were looking at these screens and we put them in touch with John at Camelott who came up with a package that gave a big cost saving.

"We are glad we were able to help and this is a great example of how companies can work together to help each other and the wider community."

The screens were supplied by the display solutions specialist Melford Technologies, based in Buckinghamshire.

Steve Osborne, managing director of Melford Technologies, said: "We are delighted to be part of the Acorns project. It’s great to see our technologies being used to bring enjoyment and relaxation to the children living in the hospice."