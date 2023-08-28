Ping Pong parlour in Walsall celebrates one year anniversary

(From left): John Quinn from Cheslyn Hay Table Tennis Club; Melvin Glasby, Saddlers Shopping Centre manager, and Colin Eley, Table Tennis England.

The parlour was set up in the Saddlers Centre for visitors to use and in the first five weeks of opening over 16,000 visits were made to the four professional tables, with bats and balls provided and no need to book.

A coach from Cheslyn Hay Table Tennis Club also drops in on a Saturday morning between 10am and 12 noon to provide tips, hints and basic advice on the sport.

Councillor Gary Flint, the portfolio holder for Wellbeing, Leisure and Public Spaces at Walsall Council said: “The Ping Pong Parlour is a fantastic, community resource in the Saddlers Shopping Centre, which is being well used and respected by all ages.

" Activities like ping pong are a fun and free way of keeping active. The Parlour has been used by hundreds of Walsall families over the last year. I would like to congratulate everyone involved in its successful first year.”