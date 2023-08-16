Relocation plans for post office in Walsall

The post office in Chester Road, Aldridge. Photo: Google

The post office in Chester Road, Aldridge, would relocate to Red & White, in Hardwick Road, Sutton Coldfield if the proposal goes ahead.

A consultation is now open for people to share their views.

The postmaster wants to relocate the post office into their other nearby convenience store, which they say is more modern.

There would be a post office serving point alongside the retail counter of the convenience store.

The relocation would affect current opening times.

Currently, the post office is open from 7am until 7pm, Monday to Saturday and 8am to 4pm on Sunday.

If it relocates the new opening hours will be 7.30am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday, and 8am to 4pm on Sundays.

The same services would be available.

Currently there is a step at the entrance to the proposed premises with a wide door, but a permanent ramp with a handrail would be installed should the post office relocate.

The opportunity to give feedback on the move, and access into and within the store, will close on September 26.

Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk, with the branch code 247242.