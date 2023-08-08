Flats plan for ‘iconic’ former Walsall People’s Deaf Centre can finally go ahead

Walsall Deaf People's Centre in Lichfield Street. Photo: Google Street View

A total of 14 new one and two bedroom flats will be created in the Lichfield Street building which has been empty for a number of years.

The scheme was backed by Walsall Council’s planning committee in September last year subject to a series of conditions being finalised.

Those conditions have finally been agreed which will allow the proposal, put forward by a developer listed as M Latif, to proceed.

Work will see the conversion of the existing semi-detached centre and demolishing the rear club to make way for a new block behind, resulting in a total of nine one-bedroom and five two-bedroom apartments in the development.

A council spokesperson said: “The application was delegated to officers to grant permission following consideration by the planning committee on September 8, 2022.

“The resolution was to delegate to the head of planning & building control to negotiate with the developer to secure the Cannock Chase Special Area of Conservation mitigation and S106 obligations in liaison with chair of planning.

“These negotiations have now been concluded, which enabled the issuing of the decision notice.”

When the issue went to planning committee, council conservation officers and Historic England had raised objections to the scheme because of the impact the development would have on nearby listed assets such as Walsall Arboretum, Queen Mary’s Grammar and the Boat House.

But representatives said they refuted the assessment it would have a negative impact, this view was backed by councillors on the committee.

Ward councillor Aftab Nawaz said: “This is an iconic building but it needs to be developed and the excuse to not develop it in regards to the heritage is not strong enough, particularly when the front façade is being kept.

“Secondly in the same area, we’ve had developments which are much more significant on the scenery there.