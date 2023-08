Traffic is building up on the M6 near Walsall

The crash happened on the northbound carriageway between Junction 10 Walsall and J10A Wolverhampton on Tuesday afternoon.

The hard shoulder has been closed due the accident and National Highways warned motorists to expect delays.

The M6 Motorway Cameras feed, reported: "The hard shoulder is closed. Normal traffic conditions are expected between 6.30pm and 6.45pm.