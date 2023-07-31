Walsall hit-and-run: Hundreds turn out to see balloons released in memory of Katniss, 7

The balloon release in memory of Katniss Seleznev, inset

Katniss Seleznev died after being hit by a motorbike on Turnstone Road, in the Blakenall area, at around 7pm on Thursday.

A sea of tributes, including toys, flowers, balloons and candles, have been left at the scene, while a balloon release on Saturday evening to honour the youngster saw around 1,000 people gather on a nearby field.

Bucket collections have also raised around £3,300 for Katniss's family, while an online fundraiser is continuing to raise further funds.

A sea of tributes have been left at the scene where Katniss died

It comes as West Midlands Police revealed at the weekend that officers had recovered two abandoned motorcycles in Walsall.

Police bosses confirmed today that they are still being forensically examined to establish if either was involved in the tragedy.

The balloon launch was organised by Jade Simkiss, who lives in Blakenall, just around the corner from where Katniss was killed.

Jade Simkiss at the balloon release

The 30-year-old gave CPR to Katniss, along with others at the scene, after her son saw what had happened and rushed to fetch her to help.

"My son who is 11 years old saw it happen," she said.

"He came home and was screaming 'you need to help'.

"I followed and helped with other people to give CPR. "

Around 1,000 people turned up to the balloon release

Jade said since Katniss's death, it felt like there was a 'grey cloud' over the community but that everyone had pulled together in support for the schoolgirl's family.

"I can't imagine how they are feeling," she said.

"We just wanted to share our love with the family and our heartbreak at what happened.

"We wanted to show we are there to support them." She added: "On Saturday at 7pm we had a balloon launch in the field near to where it happened. We put together to get the balloons and handed them out.

"There were around 1,000 people. We also raised over £1,600 for the family in a bucket collection there. Then the day after we left buckets outside our house and guarded them all day, and we raised another £1,700."

A picture of Katniss Seleznev left at the scene

In addition to those funds being raised, an online fundraising page, to raise money for Katniss's family and towards funeral costs, has now surpassed £3,600.

People can donate by visiting gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-the-little-girl-who-lost-her-life

Blakenall councillor Izzy Hussain has also shared his condolences and has spoken of his concerns of children being able to access 'powerful' motorbikes and quad bikes, which he says are causing a nuisance in the community.

He said: "It's upsetting news. The whole community has been affected by this.

"You feel for the parents, what they have had to go through.

"What's positive is the whole community has come together."

Emotional messages and tributes have been left at the scene where Katniss died

He added: "You seem to get a lot of youngsters with powerful bikes. I'm not too sure why that is.

"I do hope the parents are taking some responsibility."

One of the many tributes left at the scene

A 14-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released on bail, with strict conditions, as enquiries continue.

Anyone with any information which could help with the investigation should contact West Midlands Police via live chat on the force's website or by calling 101, quoting log 4332 of July 27.