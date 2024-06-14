Fire crews deal with early morning blaze at Walsall home

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Fire Service said crews from Walsall, Bloxwich and Wednesbury attended the scene at West Bromwich Street in the Palfrey area.

People were advised to avoid the area.

West Midlands Fire Service posted on X, formerly Twitter: "We are currently dealing with a confirmed fire at a residential property in West Bromwich Street in the Palfrey area of Walsall.

"Fire appliances from Walsall, Bloxwich and Wednesbury are in attendance. Please avoid the area."

More to follow