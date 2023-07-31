Crop of champions visit new Walsall kickboxing gym to celebrate opening

Great Barr's Gene Smith (front centre) at K-Star Walsall

K-Star Walsall in Lichfield Street is offering self-defence classes, kickboxing training and Muay Thai lessons to youngsters and adults.

Great Barr Muay Thai fighter Gene Smith, who is English junior champion and earlier this month competed in the world WBC championships in Venice, was on hand to pass on his skills alongside fellow champion Damien Trainor and other stars of the future.

He said: "I've have trained at K-Star in Perry Barr for years under Steve Logan who is an absolute legend. He has opened K-Star gyms all over the place and I'm delighted there is now one in Walsall because I live in Great Barr.

"K-Star really brings a sense of community in its gyms, we know there are problems with knife crime but getting youngsters into sport is a brilliant way to concentrate their energies into something positive.

"I really enjoy training kids in the gym, it is such a positive experience and I'm sure a lot of Walsall children will end up calling K-Star their second home."

Gene Smith from Great Barr, at new kickboxing gym K-Star Fight Academy, in Lichfield Street, Walsall

Gene announced his first professional Muay Thai fight which is taking place in Liverpool this Saturday, August 5, against Liam Derbyshire.

K-Star owner Steve Logan believes Gene, 16, is a great example of what can be achieved.

He said: "We accept everyone, of all ages and levels at K-Star, but if a youngster has the talent and commitment - Gene is a great example, he has fought in Canada and Italy and should be representing England in Thailand next year."

K-Star Walsall manager Aiden Banks said: "It was great having Gene and Damien Trainor down for the day to show what can be achieved. They both are talented but also put in the hard work which is needed at world level.

"To have a champion of the calibre of them on hand to train youngsters is great."