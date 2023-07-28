Offices could become new budget hotel

A new Budget Hotel could be built if plans to convert offices on Lichfield Street, Walsall, are approved. Photo: Google Street View

Applicant John Dyke is looking to take over the currently vacant building on Lichfield Street to create a 40 bedroom hotel suitable for people such as ‘builders and travellers’.

The developer also said Walsall is lacking a budget hotel and a new one would fill a ‘void’ currently missing in the market

If approved, work will be carried out to extend two stories on one side of the existing building and two storeys at the back.

The internal layout will also be remodelled to create the 40 bedrooms, 30 of which will be double and 10 of which will be single.

Agents BM3 said: “The location is ideal for a budget hotel to accommodate builders and travellers with good transport links both regional and national.

“Being within the centre of Walsall the proposed site is in close proximity of all local amenities.

“Within the locality there are other hotels, mainly 4 stars hotels catering for higher end clients/users, our proposal for a budget hotel is exclusive to the area and will fill a void in the market.”

The property sits in the Lichfield Street Conservation Area and a heritage statement concluded the budget hotel would not have a negative impact on the surroundings.

Cerda Planning said: “It has been assessed that the significance of the conservation area is derived from the street as an important gateway into the town linking the Arboretum and the fine middle class districts to the north-east.

“The proposal is considered to have a neutral impact on the significance of the conservation area when considering the extent of the harm to a single building.

“Notwithstanding this, any harm arising would be outweighed by the public benefits. It is considered there is no direct or indirect effect on the listed buildings of their settings.”