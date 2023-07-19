Firefighters in Walsall rush to dramatic crash on wet roads and sofa fire sparked by cigarette

Firefighters in Walsall rush to dramatic crash on wet roads

West Midlands Fire Service has issued a warning following a list of incidents they attended on Tuesday evening.

The crash attended by Walsall Fire Station crews

Walsall Fire Station has taken to Twitter to warn people of the potential dangers of disposed cigarettes and dangerous driving.

A fire caused by an unchecked, lit cigarette

The fire station posted dramatic pictures on Twitter showing the potential damage that unchecked, lit cigarettes can cause to household items, and the dangers of driving at excessive speeds in rainy weather.