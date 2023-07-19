Firefighters in Walsall rush to dramatic crash on wet roads and sofa fire sparked by cigarette

A crash caused by wet roads and a sofa fire caused by a discarded cigarette kept fire crews busy in Walsall.

Firefighters in Walsall rush to dramatic crash on wet roads
Firefighters in Walsall rush to dramatic crash on wet roads

West Midlands Fire Service has issued a warning following a list of incidents they attended on Tuesday evening.

The crash attended by Walsall Fire Station crews

Walsall Fire Station has taken to Twitter to warn people of the potential dangers of disposed cigarettes and dangerous driving.

A fire caused by an unchecked, lit cigarette

The fire station posted dramatic pictures on Twitter showing the potential damage that unchecked, lit cigarettes can cause to household items, and the dangers of driving at excessive speeds in rainy weather.

On Twitter, the Walsall Fire Station wrote: "Busy day, discarded cigarette caused a sofa fire – please dispose of cigarettes safely. RTC caused by wet roads and excessive speeds – please slow down."

