Firefighters in Walsall rush to dramatic crash on wet roads and sofa fire sparked by cigarette

West Midlands Fire Service has issued a warning following a list of incidents they attended on Tuesday evening.
Walsall Fire Station has taken to Twitter to warn people of the potential dangers of disposed cigarettes and dangerous driving.
The fire station posted dramatic pictures on Twitter showing the potential damage that unchecked, lit cigarettes can cause to household items, and the dangers of driving at excessive speeds in rainy weather.
On Twitter, the Walsall Fire Station wrote: "Busy day, discarded cigarette caused a sofa fire – please dispose of cigarettes safely. RTC caused by wet roads and excessive speeds – please slow down."