Walsall recruitment staff scale Snowdon several times in one day for charity

Around 18 members of staff from Mainstay Recruitment scaled the Welsh mountain on Saturday, July 8, which saw them raise more than £6,000 to be split evenly between Widowed and Young (WAY) and Birmingham Mind.

The team split up into three different groups on the day, with one group attempting the climb once, the other two times, and the final group tasked with walking up the mountain three times, which totalled around 27 miles.

Isabella Mackenzie, who is marketing manager at the recruitment company, said that the most difficult part of the climb was the wet weather conditions.

The 22-year-old said: "Towards the bottom we had really good weather but generally it was quite rainy at the top which makes it more difficult.

"Near the top it suddenly starts getting very steep – you talk to people around you and they say you still have another hour to go and you hit the wall a bit." She added: "Our original fundraising target was £2,000, but we had three weeks to go and put it up to £3,000 and just kept going.

"It's amazing, we're particularly proud of one of our staff members Andy who did the climb three times in memory of his friends and raised around £2,500 on his own – he did incredibly."