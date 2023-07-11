Emotional backing for tragic Walsall parents' knife crime campaign

James Brindley, inset, was fatally stabbed in 2017. His parents Mark and Beverley Brindley have dedicated their lives to tackling knife crime.

The James Brindley Foundation is calling on the Government to take action to help educate youngsters on the issue and needs 100,000 signatures on a petition just to get it debated in the House of Commons.

At a full council meeting on Monday, members unanimously voted to support the foundation’s bid, with some sharing personal stories about how it has impacted them.

The foundation was set up by the parents of James Brindley who was fatally stabbed in an unprovoked attack in Aldridge in June 2017.

Councillors praised his parents for dedicating their lives to tackling knife crime in the wake of their son’s death and for working to convince the Department for Education to include the issue as part relationships, sex and health education.

Walsall Council deputy leader for resilient communities Garry Perry said: “Knife crime is a scourge on our society.

“The stories we see are shocking. Only on Friday, July 7, was there a stabbing in Caldmore which is being investigated very proactively by the police.

“How much longer is this going to continue? Beyond the shock we have to do something.

“He needs 100,000 signatures to even get it debated in the House of Commons. How appalling is that? This is a national crisis, we shouldn’t need petitions.

“People who have lost their loved one having to campaign to get MPs to take it seriously and decision makers in Westminster? But if that’s what it takes, that’s our collective duty.”

Council leader Mike Bird said: “You heard me say in this chamber before, my granddaughter came home from school and asked if she could have a knife at 13-years-old.

"I said ‘No, what do you want that for?’ and she replied ‘To protect myself’.

“That is why we need to get into the schools and educate the children that carrying a knife will lead you to the place where sadly they don’t want to go.”

Walsall Labour group leader Aftab Nawaz: “It’s heartening and humbling to see someone who has gone through such a tragic situation and turned it into a positive thing to try to help others not to go through the same.

“Knife crime is on the rise, it is a pandemic in essence. Many children think by carrying a knife they will be protecting themselves. Our education system has failed our children.”

Aldridge Central and South ward councillor Tim Wilson said: “I was with James the day before he was murdered, in the gym, talking to him. The next day the tragedy happened.

“I’ve worked with the Brindley Foundation since its inception. In the early days, (James’ parents) Mark and Bev came to us and were struggling to set the Foundation up financially.

“Councillor Bird and I worked together to get them a £10,000 grant which gave them the start. They got £60,000 raised in a quick timespan after.

“They are changing our communities and making our young people safe and they just need our support. They don’t ask for a lot.”

Palfrey ward member Sabina Ditta also said: “It’s quite sad to see a family who lost someone has to bring this to the Government when it should be the other way round.

“It impacts families who lose a loved one but it also impacts family of a young person who commits a crime because they lose a loved one too.

“That gets forgotten, being close to someone who got caught up in the wrong stuff and who had a bright future ahead of him – having to see what he’s lost and what he could be – I think this is needed at this time.

“I am having to deal with two youngsters who are suffering from social anxiety because they are suffering from severe social anxiety because they witnessed someone dying in front of them after being stabbed. All they were doing was walking home from school.”

Councillor Kerrie Murphy said: “You expect to bury your parents, your partner even, but not your child. Losing a child in any circumstances is indescribable pain and believe me, I know.

“But to lose a child in these truly hideous circumstances because someone decided to carry a knife and through their violence take an innocent life is beyond heartbreaking. I applaud and admire the Brindleys for their bravery.”

Further speakers on the issue included Councillors Pard Kaur, Rose Martin, Khizar Hussain, Pete Smith, Ken Ferguson, Waheed Rasab, Gaz Ali, Ram Mehmi, Tina Jukes and the Mayor Chris Towe.