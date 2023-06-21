Fresh plan for quirky antique shop

The former Curio Shop in Freer Street, Walsall

Developer Thahar Sardar is looking to convert the empty Grade II Listed building on Freer Street into several new apartments.

The property was once home to the Curio Shop but has been vacant for well over 10 years and structural issues have resulted in Walsall Council having to spend around £12,000 per year on scaffolding to keep it safe.

Earlier this year, Mr Sardar put forward a proposal for new flats in the building but this was subsequently withdrawn as an alternative plan was considered.

Now, the new proposal has come forward, which Walsall Council planning officers are expected to make a decision on in August.

If approved and the work is carried out, the development will see two three-bedroom and one one bedroom apartments created.

Agent Town Planning Expert said: “In the opinion of the applicant the proposal would restore this historic building, providing much needed accommodation and adding vitality to the town centre.”

The Curio Shop was established in 1969 which started on Freer Street before it had to move out of the premises and into a unit in George Street, opposite the Asda superstore.

It remained there for 10 years before closing in 2018. Before Covid, it operated a pitch on Walsall market and the business continues to buy and sell antiques as well as specialising in house clearances.

The Freer Street building was originally built for residential and had workshops at the rear of the premises before being later used for retail.

As owners of the property, the onus to maintain it and ensure it is kept safe fell on the authority.

When the building was under offer last year, Council leader Mike Bird s aid: “I know many people will remember the Curio Shop, in all its quirkiness, with great affection.

“It’s been sad to see this historic building unoccupied and not in use for many years.