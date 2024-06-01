Teenage pedestrian dies after 'collision with car' on city street

Emergency services were called to Ash Grove in Lichfield at around 6.30pm on Friday to reports of a collision involving a Nissan Qashqai and a pedestrian.

Staffordshire Police said the pedestrian, a teenage boy, suffered serious injuries and died a short time later after being taken to hospital by West Midlands Ambulance Service.

A statement from the force added: "Specially-trained officers are supporting his family at this traumatic time.

"The driver of the Nissan stayed at the scene and is helping us with our enquiries.

"A small cordon is still in place in the area whilst we continue to investigate.

"Anyone who saw what happened or those with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage of the area at the time are asked to get in touch."

Those with information are asked to call 101, quoting incident 544 of 31 May, or message Staffordshire Police using Live Chat on the force's website.