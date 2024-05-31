Attempted murder arrest after stabbed man, 18, found in street

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police rushed to the scene of Lucknow Road, Willenhall, at 1.40pm on Thursday to reports of a young man being found with knife-related injuries.

On arrival, officers discovered an 18-year-old man with knife wounds – he was rushed to hospital with injuries that were not deemed to be life-threatening.

Now, West Midlands Police has announced that after 'acting on information', officer have arrested two men in relation to the incident.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "Following enquiries it's understood to be connected to earlier disorder in Coltham Road.

"We acted on information and last night arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder, and an 18-year-old man on suspicion of wounding."

Lucknow Road, Willenhall, near to where the incident took place

Both men have been taken into custody for questioning.

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing, with police still appealing for anyone with information to get in touch via their 101, or via their Live Chat service, quoting 2144 of 30/5/24.