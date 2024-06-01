Drug driver suspect 'sick' in police car after Wolverhampton Ring Road crash
A suspected drug driver is facing a big bill after vomiting in a police car after being arrested.
At around 6.15am on Saturday, officers from the Central Motorway Police Group shared a photo from the scene on Wolverhampton Ring Road.
It showed a Chrysler Ypsilon on the verge and path between the two carriageways, between the junctions with Bath Road and Waterloo Road.
In a post on X, officers said: "The young lady in this vehicle failed to give way and mounted the kerb on Wolves Ring Road; maybe because she was over the drug drive limit and doesn’t have insurance.
"She will also have a cleaning bill for our Volvo after it all proved too much for her stomach."
West Midlands Police has been contacted for more information.