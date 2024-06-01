Drug driver suspect 'sick' in police car after Wolverhampton Ring Road crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

At around 6.15am on Saturday, officers from the Central Motorway Police Group shared a photo from the scene on Wolverhampton Ring Road.

It showed a Chrysler Ypsilon on the verge and path between the two carriageways, between the junctions with Bath Road and Waterloo Road.

In a post on X, officers said: "The young lady in this vehicle failed to give way and mounted the kerb on Wolves Ring Road; maybe because she was over the drug drive limit and doesn’t have insurance.

The scene on Wolverhampton Ring Road after the crash. Photo:@CMPG

"She will also have a cleaning bill for our Volvo after it all proved too much for her stomach."

West Midlands Police has been contacted for more information.