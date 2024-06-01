Sneak peek at Queen Elizabeth II Corgi sculptures coming to Walsall Arboretum

The metal artworks are being created as part of Walsall Arboretum's 150th anniversary celebrations which have so far attracted bumper crowds to the popular attraction.

On completion both sculptures created by artists Julie Edwards and Ron Thompson, of Pelsall based studio Planet Art, will displayed on plinths at the entrance to the visitor centre near the lake.

Miniatures of how the Corgi sculptures will look.

The drawings and miniatures of the final design commissioned by Walsall Council were unveiled at a special event at the park off Broadway North.

Public art specialist Julie Edwards says: " Myself and Ron Thompson have been creating the Corgis. I went to Walsall Art School. Although I carry out work for other boroughs it's always nice to return. I've been a part of this place for about 50 years.