Rural homes plan for farm buildings

The entrance to Barr Pound Farm in Pinfold Lane. Photo: Google.

Applicant Philip Tangri wants to transform the dwellings at Barr Pond Farm, on Pinfold Lane, Pheasey, into six new houses, along with residential outdoor space, landscaping and parking.

In the application, the developer said there was an ‘identifiable need’ for properties such as these in a rural setting.

If agreed, three of the new properties will be one-bedroom, two will be two-bedroom while the last will feature three bedrooms.

Walsall Council planning officers are expected to make a decision on the proposal next month.

Agents CT Planning said: “The proposed development concerns the conversion of the existing outbuildings and stable block to create six dwellings.

“The proposal includes the provision of private residential outdoor amenity space, associated landscaping and parking.

“It is intended that a high-quality conversion of the buildings will lead to an enhancement of the immediate setting and contribute to the identified need for homes within the rural areas of Walsall.

“The development looks to utilise the existing building envelope and does not necessitate any extensions or substantial alterations to be made.

“As no additional footprint is required the development will retain the sense of openness respecting the character of this rural setting. In terms of design, the overriding building style will be retained, respecting the traditional countryside setting.”

They added: “The scheme for the conversion of the application buildings retains its traditional character, safeguarding the character and appearance of the buildings and thus minimising the impact upon the Great Barr Conservation Area.

“The proposed re-use of the application buildings to residential would preserve the openness of the Green Belt and would not conflict with the purposes of including land within it.