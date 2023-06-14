Walsall College nursery celebrates winning industry award

Members of Little Professors Nursery team celebrates winning the NDNA Nursery of year award 2023

Five months after being judged Ofsted Outstanding, Walsall College’s on-site nursery Little Professors Nursery has been named Nursery of the Year 2023 in the National Day Nurseries Association (NDNA) Awards.

Aimed at early years settings across the UK, the NDNA Awards acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across the nursery sector, highlighting the work of nurseries and practitioners in supporting more than one million children and their families.

Judging is based around an initial award submission, a visit from a NDNA representative and a voting system involving parents and the award is sponsored by nursery resource suppliers, Hope.

The Little Professors was established in 2009 and is operated by 15 members of childcare staff.

Students at Walsall College on early years and childcare courses also regularly participate in work placements at the nursery.

Little Professors Nursery Manager Abby Selibas said: "We are so proud to have been awarded the NDNA Nursery of the Year title.

“This is an incredible year for us, from achieving IQM Inclusive School Award Centre of Excellence status, to being named Ofsted Outstanding and now this - Nursery of the Year for the entire UK.

“I am so proud of Little Professors staff team and the hard work, dedication and quality of care provided by each member of staff every day is phenomenal.

"We take pride in seeing the positive impact this has on each child and in turn, their families.”

“We are grateful to everyone who voted for and continues to support us.”

Ms Selibas and the team received their award during a glitzy ceremony held at Coventry Building Society Arena.

NDNA’s Chief Executive, Purnima Tanuku OBE, celebrated alongside the winners and said: “The awards are a wonderful opportunity to all come together and celebrate the people who make our sector so amazing.

“Congratulations to Little Professors Nursery and to all our winners and finalists and thank you to all the dedicated parents and carers who voted.

“The quality of the entries has been extremely high, and it was a tough job for the panel of judges choosing the winners.