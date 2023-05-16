Public events aim to help people deal with anxiety

Nash Dom on Sun Street will be one of the venues for events during the week. Photo: Google Street Map

Residents across Walsall are being encouraged to take steps to help support their wellbeing as Mental Health Awareness Week takes place between May 15 and May 21.

The theme for this year is ‘anxiety' and residents can access local support to look after their wellbeing.

The Thrive Mobile Wellbeing project, also called ‘Let’s Chat’, offers support to residents in the heart of local communities.

It is a member organisation of the No Wrong Door approach, meaning that staff will help people to connect to the right support when they need it.

Building on the success of the free Community Wellbeing events from February, a fourth event will take place at Nash Dom CIC Community Hub (Sun Street, Palfrey, WS1 4AL) on Tuesday. May 23 from 1pm to 3pm.

People will be able to link with wellbeing providers and learn about the support on offer across the borough.

Councillor Gary Flint, Portfolio Holder for Health and Wellbeing, said: “Mental Health Awareness Week is an opportunity to highlight the importance of mental wellbeing and how we can encourage people to support one another.

“The Let’s Chat bus visits communities across Walsall, giving people the chance to seek support and guidance and take positive steps towards improving and prioritising their overall wellbeing.

“The next Community Wellbeing event in the south of Walsall will provide another opportunity to improve the wellbeing of our population and increase awareness of what is happening across the borough.”

Stephen Gunther, Director of Public Health at Walsall Council, said: “It is important that we make a commitment to putting ourselves first, not just with physical health but also looking after our mental wellbeing.

"We can experience anxiety in different ways, and for some people, it can become a significant problem. Dealing with anxiety can be hard, but there are some things we can do to manage these feelings.

"For example, doing relaxing tasks such as guided meditation, eating well, regular exercise and getting enough sleep. Taking time out to have a chat with family or friends can also help.

“These tips are all part of Walsall’s ‘8 Steps to Wellbeing’, and I encourage residents to create their free wellbeing plan and seek support from our services across the community to ensure they are prioritising their mental health.

“Knowing when to seek help is also important. If you feel that you need someone to talk to, you are not alone, and support is available.

"The Black Country 24/7 Urgent Mental Helpline is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on 0800 008 6516 or by text: 07860 025 281.

"Samaritans can also be contacted 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on 116 123.

"Please call 999 if you are at risk of harming yourself or others. Further support can be found on the NHS website.”