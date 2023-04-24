Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Disused Walsall office building once earmarked to become budget hotel up for sale

By David StubbingsWalsallPublished: Comments

A derelict office building near Walsall town centre, which previously had permission to be converted into a hotel, has been put up for sale.

Lantern house in Walsall. Photo: Bond Wolfe
Lantern house in Walsall. Photo: Bond Wolfe

A guide price of £330,000 has been put on Lantern House in Lichfield Street, which is listed for sale in a Bond Wolfe property auction next month.

Described as a 'prominent town centre redevelopment opportunity', the three-storey building is currently fenced off with boarded up windows and backs onto the rear of the Morrisons supermarket. It also used to have a doctor's surgery at the rear.

Bond Wolfe's listing say it's "considered suitable for a wide variety of alternative uses subject to planning permission, permission has previously been granted for a 40-bedroom hotel".

Lantern house in Walsall. Photo: Bond Wolfe

It continues: "The property comprises a prominent double fronted part three storey building which we understand was previously used as offices and surgery.

"The property is considered suitable for a wide variety of alternative uses including wholesale development of the site. The current owners have previously obtained planning permission for a 40 bedroom budget hotel, and also undertaken initial discussions with a leading HMO provider."

Plans for a hotel were granted back in 2018.

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Property
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News