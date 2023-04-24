Disused Walsall office building once earmarked to become budget hotel up for sale

Lantern house in Walsall. Photo: Bond Wolfe

A guide price of £330,000 has been put on Lantern House in Lichfield Street, which is listed for sale in a Bond Wolfe property auction next month.

Described as a 'prominent town centre redevelopment opportunity', the three-storey building is currently fenced off with boarded up windows and backs onto the rear of the Morrisons supermarket. It also used to have a doctor's surgery at the rear.

Bond Wolfe's listing say it's "considered suitable for a wide variety of alternative uses subject to planning permission, permission has previously been granted for a 40-bedroom hotel".

It continues: "The property comprises a prominent double fronted part three storey building which we understand was previously used as offices and surgery.

"The property is considered suitable for a wide variety of alternative uses including wholesale development of the site. The current owners have previously obtained planning permission for a 40 bedroom budget hotel, and also undertaken initial discussions with a leading HMO provider."