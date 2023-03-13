Tributes flood in for fatal Walsall stabbing victim, 29, who had 'a heart of gold'

Floral tributes left at the scene

Akeem Francis-Kerr, 29, was stabbed at Valesha's nightclub on Newport Street just after 5am on Saturday, and was pronounced dead at around 6am while being taken to hospital.

Floral tributes have been left outside of the nightclub and tributes on social media have described him as a "gentle soul" who "had a heart of gold".

Shireen Robinson wrote: "RIP Akeem, ur smile is surely going to be missed. You always lit up the room whenever U was about with all ur jokes."

Sam Martin said: "R.I.P. Akeem gone way too soon, you were such a gentle soul, thoughts go out to his family."

Another described Akeem as a "good lad who had a heart of gold".

Akeem Francis-Kerr

They added: "He was always positive when he was around me or my family or kids. I hope justice gets served."

Kayleigh Swinfen said: "Rest easy Akeem. From going through high school together, you been one of the popular kids back then, making everyone laugh and smile. Thoughts are with your family at this very sad time."

The incident has provoked some people to call for reforms in the law, for tougher penalties surrounding knife crime, as well as better education around violent crime for young people.

One person wrote: "Absolutely tragic this should not be happening!!! We need to get tougher laws and sentences!!

Floral tributes left at the scene

"I hope the family get justice, thoughts and prayers with them all RIP Akeem."

Another said: "R.I.P young man. Nightclubs should have scanners and bouncers trained in the use of scanners, and detecting unsavoury people.

"Close nightclubs at 10pm stop serving drinks at 9pm and all towns policed and emptied by 11pm."

Akeem's family also paid tribute to him on Sunday, saying: "The universe has lost one of the greatest of men and his unmatched energy, mindset and love will forever live on."

Floral tributes left at the scene

Officers investigating the incident are speaking to witnesses and reviewing CCTV footage from around the area.

Police bosses say they are working closely with schools, youth groups, other agencies, doctors and paramedics to encourage young people to talk about knife crime with parents, teachers and peers.