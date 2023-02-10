New photos show Walsall hospice refurb reaching 'key' milestone as it edges closer to completion

PR manager David Chamberlain views the new cloud ceiling

Acorns Children’s Hospice, which launched the work to transform its Walsall-based hospice in February last year, has now officially received the keys to the site back from building contractor Murray & Willis.

It means Acorns can kick off a period of important activity to prepare the facility on Walstead Road ready for the return of the local children and their families that use it.

Pictured from left are Toby Mobberley, volunteers manager at Acorns; Anna Page, deputy matron at Acorns; Carole Walkland, family services manager; Carmel Caldicott, matron at Acorns; Janine Miller, philanthropy manager; Andy Trantor, quantity surveyor at Murray & Willis; Allan Stevenson, director at Murray & Willis; Tony Whitehouse, site manager for Murray & Willis and Lousie Hollingshead, facilities manager at Acorns

Acorns director of care, Emma Aspinall, said: “This is a huge milestone and it’s exciting that the reopening of our hospice is edging ever closer.

“Whilst there is still work to be done to get the hospice ready, we can’t wait to welcome local children and their families back through the doors again.

“We want to say a huge thank you to Murray & Willis for making our vision for the hospice a reality. It has been a pleasure to work with them over the course of this major project.”

Healthcare assistant Raine Hawkesford in the brand new adolescent room

Before the hospice can reopen, Acorns has a number of activities planned including deep cleans and preparation of the rooms and corridors with soft furnishings and displays.

There will also be a schedule of training for the hospice’s specialist care teams on some of the hospice’s new state-of-the-art facilities, which include piped oxygen in all the children’s bedrooms.

The huge extension, which will be Isabella's Craft Room

Murray & Willis director Allan Stevenson said: “Murray & Willis are delighted to have been involved as the main contractor for the refurbishment works at Acorns in Walsall.

“It has been a privilege to deliver such a great new facility which the children can get great pleasure from for year to come.”

The dining room with new folding doors

To help fund the refurbishment, the Room to Grow Appeal was launched by Acorns in 2022 to raise £750,000.

Over the course of the year, a number of individuals, sporting teams and organisations from the local community have donated towards the appeal, which currently stands at around £600,000.

Acorns Children's Hospice, Walsall, is undergoing a major refurb

The funds are going towards a number of significant upgrades at the site, including the 10 children’s bedrooms where children stay for short breaks, emergency or end-of-life care, and a new purpose-built arts and crafts room.

Emma added: “We wouldn’t be here today without the help of the local community who have been so brilliant in donating and campaigning for our hospice.

"Now we’re on the homeward straight I would urge people to visit our website, get involved and help us get the appeal over the finish line.”

Acorns Children’s Hospice provides vital palliative care for babies, children and young people across the West Midlands and Gloucestershire.

Acorns in the Black Country, based in Walsall, cares for around 200 children and provides support for their families, every year.

This support is provided both in the hospice and in family homes.

Acorns in the Black Country, which had been placed under threat of closure due to financial difficulties, was saved in April 2021 thanks to the actions and generosity of numerous individuals, businesses, celebrities, and sporting teams from across the local community.

During the pandemic, the hospice remained open every single day, providing the vital services children and their families needed, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

It costs Acorns £27,000 per day to provide its care and support, the bulk of which comes from fundraising and donations.