Three boys appear in court charged with murder of Bailey Atkinson in Walsall

By Thomas ParkesWalsall

Three teenage boys have appeared in court accused of the murder of a 20-year-old man who was stabbed to death in Walsall town centre.

Bailey Atkinson was murdered in Walsall
Bailey Atkinson, from Bloxwich, died after an attack on the town's High Street, near Asda, in the early hours of January 28.

Two 16-year-olds and one aged 15 appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Saturday after being charged with murder.

The youths, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were remanded to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the force through Live Chat on its website, quoting log 225 of January 28, or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Deputy Chief Reporter@TParkes_Star

Deputy Chief Reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

