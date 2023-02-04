Three boys appear in court charged with murder of Bailey Atkinson in Walsall

Bailey Atkinson was murdered in Walsall

Bailey Atkinson, from Bloxwich, died after an attack on the town's High Street, near Asda, in the early hours of January 28.

Two 16-year-olds and one aged 15 appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Saturday after being charged with murder.

The youths, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were remanded to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday.