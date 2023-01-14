Pheasey conceptual artist uses Harry's Spare to create comedy book club

Craig Pullen with Spare

The first tell-all book by a member of the Royal Family is already the fastest best selling non-fiction book ever.

Craig Pullen has started his own book club so he can read Spare on YouTube - complete with comedy voices to raise a smile in these straightened times.

The 46-year-old told the Express & Star: "Prince Harry's book is a seminal moment in British history and nobody should miss out because they can't afford the book.

"I did not plan on doing comedy voices but I wanted my reading to be a stand alone piece of art and encourage other members of the book club to do the same when they read their favourite book.

"Depending how I feel I might dress up for some parts, there will be no pens injured in the reading of King Charles part."

Spare is the first time a senior member of the royal family has written a tell-all book and its publisher Penguin announced it has already sold four million copies and is the fastest selling non-fiction book ever.

Craig said: "Spare is an incredible insight behind the curtain of the royal family which is probably why it has sold like hot cakes. The world Harry has lived in is a world away from the Pheasey estate where I am from.

"He complains about having a smaller room than his brother, but in the big scheme of things it is a room in an actual castle. And him and Megan moaning about their "small" rent free cottage will be hard for someone struggling on Universal Credit to empathise with."

Craig's conceptual art has come in many forms over the last three decades. Previous live installations include rowing down the polluted River Tame in Sandwell, chronicling Swan But Not Forgotten, a post-ironic satire of charity fundraising which saw two Scottish football teams holding a minute's silence for a swan killed in Perry Barr.

The artist also raised smiles by creating spoof memorial plaques for benches around Pheasey.

Walsall Council removed one plaque which read "Craig Pullen - came here and wrestled with the melody that possessed him".

As well as visual art installations Craig has also branched out into music by DJing and hosting Trivial Matters quiz nights.

In recent years Craig's attention has turned to the issue of raising awareness about men's mental health and the work charity MIND does.

Craig said: "Prince Harry, whatever you think of him or his complaints about his incredibly privileged life, has really helped raise awareness about men's mental health.

"In the book he has a therapist on speed dial which I'm sure costs a few quid but it normalises therapy and the need of having someone to talk to after a traumatic event like being pushed onto a dog bowl by the future King of England."