Midland Langar Seva Society serving hot food in Walsall town centre

By Adam SmithWalsallPublished:

Hot food is being served in Walsall town centre this Christmas Day.

St Matthews Police team and Midland Langar volunteers
The Midland Langar Seva Society has set up tables and is serving meals to anyone who passes by.

St Matthews Police Team posted a picture of the volunteers in the town centre.

They tweeted: "Merry Christmas to everyone, officers are still patrolling keeping you safe and Midland Langar are providing hot food in Walsall town centre."

Midland Langar Seva Society are providing free meals across the region including a huge Christmas dinner at New Street Station, Birmingham for more than 250 people.

