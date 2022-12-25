Midland Langar Seva Society serving hot food in Walsall town centre

St Matthews Police team and Midland Langar volunteers

The Midland Langar Seva Society has set up tables and is serving meals to anyone who passes by.

St Matthews Police Team posted a picture of the volunteers in the town centre.

Merry Christmas to everyone, officers are still patrolling keeping you safe and @MidlandLangar are providing hot food in walsall town centre @WalsallPolice @StMatthewsWMP @DarlastonWMP 🎅🏼🎄🎉 pic.twitter.com/JAyPmtRGqf — St. Matthew's Police (@StMatthewsWMP) December 25, 2022

They tweeted: "Merry Christmas to everyone, officers are still patrolling keeping you safe and Midland Langar are providing hot food in Walsall town centre."