Midland Langar Seva Society serving hot food in Walsall town centre

The Midland Langar Seva Society has set up tables and is serving meals to anyone who passes by.
St Matthews Police Team posted a picture of the volunteers in the town centre.
Merry Christmas to everyone, officers are still patrolling keeping you safe and @MidlandLangar are providing hot food in walsall town centre @WalsallPolice @StMatthewsWMP @DarlastonWMP 🎅🏼🎄🎉 pic.twitter.com/JAyPmtRGqf— St. Matthew's Police (@StMatthewsWMP) December 25, 2022
Midland Langar Seva Society are providing free meals across the region including a huge Christmas dinner at New Street Station, Birmingham for more than 250 people.