Motorcyclist dies in crash with lorry on M6

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the southbound carriageway between Junction 10 and Junction 9 just after 2.05pm on Monday.

One ambulance, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and two critical care paramedics were sent to the incident.

Crews found the motorcyclist in a critical condition and, despite the best efforts of medics, he died at the scene.

The lorry driver is not believed to have suffered any injuries.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “When crews arrived, they found a man, the motorcyclist, in a critical condition.

“Ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite their best efforts, it became apparent that nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The lorry driver was uninjured in the incident.”

A stretch of the M6 was closed off following the crash.