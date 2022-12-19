M6 stretch closed due to 'serious collision' between lorry and motorbike

Emergency services were called to the scene on the M6 southbound between Junction 10 for Walsall and Junction 9 for Wednesbury at around 2.20pm.
The incident involved a lorry and a motorbike although it is not known the extent of any injuries anyone has suffered.
A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 2.08pm to reports of a collision involving a lorry and a motorbike on the southbound carriageway of the M6 between Junctions 10 and 9 southbound. We have a number of ambulance resources at the scene."
National Highways traffic officers are providing assistance with traffic management and the route is expected to remain closed throughout the day, officials say.
West Midlands Police has been contacted for comment.