M6 stretch closed due to 'serious collision' between lorry and motorbike

Emergency services were called to the scene on the M6 southbound between Junction 10 for Walsall and Junction 9 for Wednesbury at around 2.20pm.

The incident involved a lorry and a motorbike although it is not known the extent of any injuries anyone has suffered.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 2.08pm to reports of a collision involving a lorry and a motorbike on the southbound carriageway of the M6 between Junctions 10 and 9 southbound. We have a number of ambulance resources at the scene."

National Highways traffic officers are providing assistance with traffic management and the route is expected to remain closed throughout the day, officials say.