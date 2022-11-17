Council to apply for powers to enforce driving rules in bid to crack down on troublesome drivers

It means that the enforcement of moving traffic contraventions would be decriminalised, allowing the council to enforce restrictions that can currently only be enforced by the police.

Moving traffic contraventions include driving through a no entry sign; turning left or right when instructed not to do so; entering yellow box junctions when the exit is not clear; driving where and when motor vehicles are prohibited; driving on routes that are for buses and taxis only; driving the wrong way in a one-way street and ignoring a traffic regulation order.

Councillor Adrian Andrew, deputy leader of Walsall Council, said: “Put simply, we want safe streets for all highway users. We want to reduce the dangers created by drivers who, often wilfully, ignore moving traffic restrictions.

“We want to improve safety around our schools as a priority. But we also want to lessen unnecessary traffic congestion that causes delays for public transport and other traffic within the borough.

“To prepare our submission to the Secretary of State, we are very keen to first listen to residents’ views on the proposals via a short survey.”

Historical data has been examined and this has informed the draft proposals.

Enforcement will take place using technology approved by the Department for Transport (DfT) such as CCTV traffic enforcement cameras.

Motorists found to be in contravention of a restriction will be issued with a penalty charge notice.

The charge is set nationally and is currently £70, or it can be paid at a discounted rate of £35 if paid within 21 days.

Motorists will also have the option to submit an appeal should they wish to contest the penalty.

Initially the council is seeking powers to enforce particular contraventions at a number of locations around the borough including the town centre, Bloxwich, Brownhills, Palfrey and Willenhall.

Councillor Andrew added: “The survey closes on December 30 in order for us to meet the DfT’s very strict deadline for applications.

"I think it’s important to reassure residents that this is just the start of the procedure.

"If the application is successful, there will be the opportunity to add more locations in future as long as we undertake local consultation.”