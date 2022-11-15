Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Popular toy and train collectors fair returning to Walsall

By Lisa O'BrienWalsallPublished:

A popular toy and train collectors fair is returning to a venue in Walsall on Sunday.

Linda Price prepares for the toy fair in Walsall Wood
Linda Price prepares for the toy fair in Walsall Wood

Oak Park Active Living Centre, in Walsall Wood, will host the event.

Organisers and collectors, Geoff and Linda Price, are expecting around 80 tables selling a wide variety of collectible toy cars, trains, commercials, buses, action figures, Lego, jigsaws and books.

People are invited to bring along their unwanted toys to sell.

Geoff Price, of Park Hall, Walsall, said: "We are looking forward to welcoming collectors to this long established event."

The toy fair opens to the public from 10.30am to 3pm.

Admission is £2 for adults, £1.70 for OAP’s and £1 for children.

There is free ample parking at the venue and the dates for the events in 2023 will be available on the day.

Visit transtarpromotions.com or call 01922 643385 for more information.

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News