Popular toy and train collectors fair returning to Walsall

Linda Price prepares for the toy fair in Walsall Wood

Oak Park Active Living Centre, in Walsall Wood, will host the event.

Organisers and collectors, Geoff and Linda Price, are expecting around 80 tables selling a wide variety of collectible toy cars, trains, commercials, buses, action figures, Lego, jigsaws and books.

People are invited to bring along their unwanted toys to sell.

Geoff Price, of Park Hall, Walsall, said: "We are looking forward to welcoming collectors to this long established event."

The toy fair opens to the public from 10.30am to 3pm.

Admission is £2 for adults, £1.70 for OAP’s and £1 for children.

There is free ample parking at the venue and the dates for the events in 2023 will be available on the day.