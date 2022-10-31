Notification Settings

Jamaican takeaway plan for ‘unsightly’ unit in Walsall town centre arcade

By Gurdip ThandiWalsall

A new Jamaican food takeaway could be opening up in a historic shopping centre in Walsall town centre.

The empty unit in the Victorian Arcade in Walsall town centre. PIC: Google Street View

Applicant Marlon Amikie has submitted plans to Walsall Council to take over an empty unit in the Grade II Listed Victorian Arcade, on The Arcade.

If approved, the business would create up to six new jobs and operate seven days a week from 11am to 11.30pm.

The developers said it would bring the benefit of bringing an “unsightly” empty shop back into use.

Agents Architecture and Interior Design said: “The proposed change of use would be beneficial for the local community as it would provide for a Jamaican healthy style of food, which is limited in the area.

“The proposal will serve the local community of which are residential and commercial with healthy grilled food.

“The proposed takeaway will help regenerate the current building and help inject money back into the community by providing jobs to locals and providing a healthy option of food.

“The takeaway will continue to be economically viable for the local area as it is well populated with a mixed use of buildings, from retail to restaurants in a well populated and city centre location.

“The changes to the existing building would be very successful in this vicinity which will only add as a positive project to help bring up the surrounding area.

“We feel that all the requirements have been met and give a positive result to this proposal.”

An independent heritage statement said: “Victorian Arcade is a key positive element in the Bridge Road Conservation area and Walsall as a whole.

“However, the east side of the Arcade and (this) in particular is currently lacking in appeal.

“The proposals will provide a benefit to the area by reducing the amount of abandoned unsightly street frontage within the conservation area.”

Planning officers are expected to make a decision on the proposal in December.

Gurdip Thandi

By Gurdip Thandi

@Gurdo

Local Democracy Reporter covering Walsall.

