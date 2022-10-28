Scare Maze opens in West Bromwich house for Macmillan fundraising this Halloween

The couple have set up a Halloween maze in their house in Stone Cross, West Bromwich

Terry and Kelly Longmore, who live on the Walsall Road in Stone Cross, are running the event after doing a maze for their family and friends last year.

Terry said: “We always celebrated Halloween with a family party, and after having a bad few years with various things and the pandemic, we wanted to do something different for our party guests last year.

“We decided to create a smaller maze for them to make their way through before getting to our party room, and it was a hit.

“This year, we are opening it up to the public and hope to raise some money for Macmillan Cancer Support. Trick or treaters can make their way through the scare maze and will receive a treat at the end.

“On the front drive, people will have the opportunity to donate, buy cakes and drinks, and have a go on the tombola.”

Speaking about his motivations for raising money for Macmillan, terry said: “This is a cause close to my heart as sadly Kelly’s dad was diagnosed with cancer and passed away two years ago. Halloween is a special time as that was the last party we had all together, and he was dressed as Beetlejuice.

“Everyone is welcome to come along – you can just turn up and we will try and make sure you’re not waiting too long! We also have a QR code so that anyone who would kindly like to donate online can go straight to our JustGiving page.”

The Scare Maze is located at Walsall Road, Stonecross, B71 3JA, and is open on Sunday 30 and Monday October 31 from 5pm. All ages are welcome.

You can also donate by visiting justgiving.com/fundraising/B71scaremaze.

Terry is selling raffle tickets, with the draw taking place live on Facebook at 6pm on 1st November.