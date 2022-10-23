Notification Settings

Appeal to find missing Woman, 45, with links to Walsall

By James VukmirovicWalsallPublished: Last Updated:

The search is on to find a missing person with links to the Black Country.

Eleanor, also know as Billy, has links to Walsall. Photo: West Midlands Police
Coventry Police has launched an appeal to find Eleanor, also known as Billy, who has gone missing from the Hillfields area of the city.

The 45-year-old is described as 5ft 5ins tall, slim, with medium length brown hair and was last seen wearing green cargo trousers, a black cap, black jacket and carrying a large green camouflaged rucksack.

She is believed to have links to Walsall and the force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch.

A spokesman for Coventry Police said: "Have you seen Eleanor who also goes by the name Billy?

"She is missing from the Hillfields area in Coventry. She has links to Walsall, Manchester and Scotland.

"The 45-year-old is 5ft 5ins tall and slim with medium length brown hair.

"She is wearing green cargo trousers, a black cap, a black jacket and carrying a large green camouflaged rucksack.

"Please call 999 if you can help us locate her quoting log 3958 of 22/10."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

