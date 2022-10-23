Appeal to find missing Woman, 45, with links to Walsall

Coventry Police has launched an appeal to find Eleanor, also known as Billy, who has gone missing from the Hillfields area of the city.
The 45-year-old is described as 5ft 5ins tall, slim, with medium length brown hair and was last seen wearing green cargo trousers, a black cap, black jacket and carrying a large green camouflaged rucksack.
She is believed to have links to Walsall and the force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch.
A spokesman for Coventry Police said: "Have you seen Eleanor who also goes by the name Billy?
"She is missing from the Hillfields area in Coventry. She has links to Walsall, Manchester and Scotland.
"The 45-year-old is 5ft 5ins tall and slim with medium length brown hair.
"She is wearing green cargo trousers, a black cap, a black jacket and carrying a large green camouflaged rucksack.
"Please call 999 if you can help us locate her quoting log 3958 of 22/10."