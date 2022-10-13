Raft of new digital hubs to be officially launched next week

The Walsall Connected Streetly Hub was opened on October 11. PIC: Cllr Suky Samra

Bosses praised the “positive” impact Walsall Connected has already had in areas across the borough after launching the latest hub in Streetly Library.

And a total of 18 community associations will get on board with the council programme on Wednesday when they are unveiled at a special event.

Walsall Connected was launched as an alternative to the single, over-the-counter First Stop Shop, which was based in the Civic Centre but never reopened after the Covid lockdown.

This sparked a petition calling for its return as well as notices of motion being submitted to the council saying the First Stop Shop and face-to-face access was needed.

But Councillor Gaz Ali, portfolio holder for Customer Services, said people got the best of both worlds as residents got to speak to trained staff as well as get help using the internet.

Streetly councillor Suky Samra said: “Access to services is very important for residents and with the introduction of these Local Hubs residents will have the help and assistance to access these.

“As always residents can contact us to with any concerns and issues or come and see us at the Library every Saturday 11am – 1pm.”

Councillor Ali said: “Feedback has been very positive and the majority of people who have used Walsall Connected are happy with the way it is run.

“They think it is much easier and quicker as they are able to do more things online. We are also offering basic training on IT and how to access services.

“We’ve trained staff so they can support people. General feedback from the public and majority of councillors has been good – I’ve not had negative feedback. They are happy because the services are in the area.”

He added: “The First Stop Shop was opened over 20 years ago and the reason was people needed to go somewhere to deal with claims such as council tax, housing benefits, taxi licenses.

“It was all on paper, so in those days it was needed. But nowadays everything is online.

“If we can be in people’s area, isn’t that better? They get the same service but also a lot extra, such as community associations who offer a lot of other things for people to use.

“You have a person in front of you. A lot of people were concerned there would be no face-to-face contact but there is.