Police refute armed robber's court claim that he stole officer's car after being left alone with keys

West Midlands Police denied one of its cars had been stolen

Aaron Pitt told Wolverhampton Crown Court he did not want a charge of taking a vehicle dropped as he did "steal the police car".

However, West Midlands Police claim Pitt jumped into an empty police car to evade being Tasered.

A police spokesman said: "Arron Pitt was seen leaving the scene of an armed robbery by an officer, who left their police car and gave chase.

"The keys were not left in the car. The officer drew his Taser. Pitt ran to the unattended police car and got inside. The car did not have the keys inside, nor was the engine running."

The spokesman added: "Pitt was arrested and in police interview stated he had got into the vehicle to avoid being Tasered and had no intention of stealing the car.

"We can confirm that following a decision by the CPS the defendant was not charged with theft of a vehicle."

Pitt told Judge Marie Campbell last week he did not want the charge dropped.

Pitt told Judge Campbell: "I did steal the police car. They left me alone in the car with the keys and the reason the charge is being dropped because they do not want to get in trouble for leaving a prisoner alone with the keys.

"They failed in their duty of securing me, they left me with the keys in the police car."

The 41-year-old was in court for sentencing for robbing £2,857 from William Hill bookmakers, Bloxwich Road, Leamore on May 5.

Pitt admitted an offence of robbery, two offences of having a knife and an offence of possession of a hammer at a hearing a Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Pitt, of Leyland Croft, in Pelsall, previously pleaded guilty to carrying out a robbery at premises in Bloxwich High Street on May 11.