Housing bosses braced for impact of cost of living crisis on homelessness in Walsall

Walsall Town Hall

October 10 is World Homeless Day and agencies in the borough including the council and provider Walsall Housing Group (whg) said they remain committed to supporting people in need.

And despite the success of programmes supporting rough sleepers, they added it would be “naive” to think the rising cost of fuel, energy and food won’t have an impact.

One of the biggest success stories in Walsall is the Housing First project which has helped more than 100 rough sleepers into accommodation.

Fay Shanahan, Corporate Director of Operations at whg, chairs the Homelessness Strategic Partnership in Walsall which seeks to respond to increasing numbers.

She said: “We know we’ve done a really brilliant job around rough sleeping in Walsall – the Housing First programme is something we are really proud of.

“More than 100 people have been accommodated in Walsall and we haven’t had any tenancy failures.

“Given we were taking people with multiple complex needs off the streets and into accommodation is a huge success and that’s really positive.

Now we really need to move on to the more hidden homelessness so the people who are technically roofless but not on the streets.

“Such as young people who are sofa surfing, people who are bouncing between friends and family. This is where we need to focus our attention on next.”

Among the reasons people find themselves homeless are fleeing domestic abuse or losing their jobs but the cost of living crisis has cast a dark cloud over services.

She said: “We’d be naive to say the cost of living crisis isn’t going to have an impact.

“We’ve got fuel costs, energy tariffs have been frozen which we are grateful for but if you’re on a low income chances are you’ve probably already turned your heating off.

“The other impact will be the price of food going up. All the other expenses in life are now more expensive so we are keeping a close eye on everything.

“We are really concerned about the cost of living which is why we have doubled our hardship fund available for whg customers and have all our in house support services available to help support tenants.

“Across the borough, there is a lot of support available and it’s just making sure all our colleagues across the board is able to signpost people to that.

“We are trying to get as much information out there to people before they get to crisis point.

“The thing we always say to people is don’t wait until it’s really late – often people will think it won’t happen to them and they’ll manage but then they find they are not managing. The earlier they come for help, the easier it is for us all to support them.”

Walsall Council deputy leader Adrian Andrew agreed the cost of living crisis is likely to have an impact but stressed the support will be there for all who need it.

He said: “The thing I like about Housing First is the tenancy comes at the beginning and all the support is put into that tenancy.

“It has helped a lot of people who have been vulnerable and in difficulty for a long time. It’s not a one size fits all programme and that’s the beauty and strength of it.

“A lot of these people have had so much change in their lives and this programme is really important for them.

“The people I’ve met have been really over the moon with it and some of the stories you hear are humbling.

“People have been in prison, been married but that fell apart, got addiction and substance issues and a lot of them have come through the other side through Housing First.”

He added other programmes include the Night Shelter and Change Into Action charity which has raised more than £12,000 in two years for support which has gone directly to rough sleepers.

Councillor Andrew said: “We have facilities for young people and families who find themselves homeless.

“We’re looking to try and reinvent the system and have placements out in communities so people have a bit more sense of the norm rather than feeling like they are in an institution.

A lot of our old park and cemetery lodges, we’re looking at changing those into homes for homeless people, (and that) will be going through planning. We’re looking at all different ways of supporting people.

“Homeless people have a bit of a stigma – you say you’re homeless and people automatically think you’re a rough sleeper or dodgy.

“Well, no actually, because a landlord may have thrown them out to rent it to a family and that’s what can happen, or losing their job, being ill.