Walsall FC fans urged to ‘bring a pound to the ground’ in support of Acorns Children’s Hospice

Acorns Room To Grow Appeal

In the season’s first 'matchday takeover', the club's official charity partner Acorns Children’s Hospice will bring an army of volunteers to the Poundland Bescot Stadium on Saturday (October 8) during Walsall FC’s clash with AFC Wimbledon

They will be on hand to raise vital funds towards the refurbishment of the charity’s hospice in the Black Country.

The Room to Grow Appeal aims to raise £750,000 to help modernise the spaces at Acorns Walsall-based hospice, where local life-limited children and their families spend precious time.

Claire Snape, area fundraising manager for Acorns in the Black Country, said: "Saddlers fans are truly among the very best and we’re thrilled to be joining our friends at Walsall FC and the Poundland Bescot Stadium on Saturday.

"Be sure to bring a pound to the ground as our amazing volunteers will be holding bucket collections for our Room to Grow Appeal.

"But don’t worry if you forget your change, we’ll have card payment terminals too to make donating even easier. Every donation you make – however larger or small – will help us create a hospice for the future."

Acorns was announced as an official charity partner for Walsall FC for the 2022/23 season in July and followed three years of Club and fan support from the Saddlers.

Acorns Children’s Hospice provides specialist palliative care for life-limited and life-threatened children and young people, and support for their families, including those who are bereaved.

In the past year, Acorns in the Black Country has supported over 210 children and their families.

The Room to Grow Appeal aims to raise funds towards a number of significant upgrades at the hospice in Walstead Road, something the charity has been unable to do for many years due to financial constraints.

The improvements include the ten children’s bedrooms where children stay for short breaks, emergency or end-of-life care, and a new purpose-built arts and crafts room.