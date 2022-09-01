Scheme to crackdown on sub-standard HMOs set to be brought into force in Walsall

Walsall Town Hall

Walsall Council bosses are expected to rubber-stamp proposals to introduce an Additional Licensing Scheme for properties occupied by three or four unrelated people at a meeting next week.

Under the policy, landlords would have to pay to get a licence which would set out conditions which have to be met before rooms can be let out to people.

The scheme will be put into place to cover the Willenhall South, Birchills

Leamore, Blakenall, Bentley and Darlaston North and Darlaston South areas of the borough.

The first licences, when they are brought into practice in July next year, will be £850 for accredited landlords and £1,065 for those unaccredited.

HMOs with five or more people are already subject to licensing scheme in Walsall.

During a public consultation on the new scheme, Walsall Council said 46 out of 83 respondents supported the idea and were in favour of the proposed conditions being put forward.

These conditions include keeping properties in good condition inside and out, making sure they are not overcrowded, landlords to carry out regular inspections, take action against tenants committing anti-social behaviour and ensuring residents maintain waste properly.

Some people objected to the scheme as they wrongly thought they were being asked to give their views on a proposal to grant more HMO licences or encourage more to be created.

There was also disagreement on the level of fees with some arguing they were too high and others arguing they weren’t high enough.

A report to Cabinet, which meets on September 7, said: “Additional licensing is designed to improve standards and relationships and therefore likely promote community cohesion and relations between people from different backgrounds.