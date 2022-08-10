Toad rescued by RSPCA thanks to washing-up liquid and a screwdriver

The toad had got himself into quite the predicament

The RSPCA came out to the garden in Lichfield Road, Willenhall, on August 2 after the toad hopped into a difficult predicament.

The animal was rescued by RSPCA officer Ash Moore, who said: “The caller wasn’t able to free this poor toad who was clearly very distressed.

“He had become wedged in between two pieces of decking with most of his body squeezed through the gap and his legs trapped on the other side.”

Luckily, Ash was able to free him using some washing-up liquid and a screwdriver.

The toad was rescued with washing-up liquid and a screwdriver

“I used the washing-up liquid to get him soapy and then I used a screwdriver to carefully make the gap bigger and pulled him out. I then took him to the vets for a check up.”

He was taken to RSPCA Newbrook Farm Animal Centre in Birmingham where he was cleaned up and then released.

Ash added: “It was great to be able to release this toad from his distressing situation and to see him go back to the wild as well.

“This rescue was a nice one to do in between some of the more upsetting calls we are seeing at the moment from abandonments to things like cases of neglect and deliberate cruelty.

“We really are experiencing our busiest time at the moment so if you see a trapped animal and can help them yourself safely, please do. We have a lot of guidance and advice on our website, but would still encourage the public to give us a call in emergencies and if you see an animal in distress.”

The summer is the RSPCA’s busiest time and the charity's frontline officers are struggling to respond to the high number of calls coming in.

A spokesperson for the charity said: "The RSPCA’s rescue teams need support to stay out on the frontline as the only charity rescuing animals and investigating cruelty.