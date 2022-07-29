‘Disgusting’ fly-tipping dumped in park

Fly-tipping dumped on a public path in Reedswood Park, Walsall. PIC: Nina Black

People using the Reedswood Park path which links the Bentley Lane entrance through to the Beechdale area were confronted with nappies, sanitary pads, clothing and other rubbish earlier this week.

The rubbish, which was later burned, was reported by the public and then cleared up by Walsall Council’s Clean and Green team

Veteran litter picker Nina Black said she’d never seen anything as bad in her 24 years as a volunteer and urged the authority to close off a side gate from Bentley Lane which she said was the root of the problem.

But a council spokesperson said the gates were to maintain public access and added there was no plan to start locking it.

Mrs Black, who is 73 said: “This is the scene that confronted residents. I’ve never seen anything as bad as that.

“I was doing the street in the morning and hadn’t been into the front of the park and I was on my way when a local resident came running to me telling me about the mess in the park.

“I went to have a look and there it was. It was unbelievable. There were nappies, sanitary pads, clothing, food. It was awful.

“This happens on a regular basis around the borough but I’ve never seen anything like that. And to make matters worse, whoever did it came back the next night and set it alight.”

Mrs Black said the main gate to the park had been permanently locked for years after incidents of cars being dumped there and set alight.

But she said the side gate from Bentley Lane was an easy access for fly-tippers to use.

She said: “When I asked the question why it isn’t locked I’ve been told they need to keep it open for the dog walkers in the morning.

“But they can get in via other entrances. It doesn’t help this gate is permanently open on Bentley Lane.

“I don’t get angry any more. It’s not worth getting angry about these people. I’d rather use my energy filling the bags with litter.”

The Birchills Agenda 21 Group, set up to improve the neighbourhood and its environment, announced on its Facebook page action was being taken.

A post read: Disgusting fly-tipping in Reedswood Park adjacent to the Bentley lane entrance. Issue reported to local councillors and council to resolve.

“We will not allow such behaviour to become the normal. We continue to work with the Clean and Green department and Walsall Council to maintain upkeep of the park and surrounding area.”

A Walsall Council spokesperson said: The fly tipping was reported on Tuesday and Wednesday, and it has now been removed.