Walsall residents rally to protest against plans for 5G mast

Residents are angry and worried about the proposal to erect a 5G mast in their residential area

The development by Hutchison 3G UK Ltd will see the 49ft high monopole supporting six antennas in order to provide 5G and 4G coverage.

It is set to be installed on the Wolverhampton Road, close to the junction with Wood Lane and local shops.

But residents are concerned that the mast will create visibility issues at the junction, which has been described as an accident black spot.

Wendy Morton MP meets concerned residents

The mast falls under a national programme to improve mobile phone coverage and connectivity, which results in pre-approved planning status.

According to planning application documents, the work must be carried out within three years of the permission being granted, which took place on July 1, 2022.

Residents are worried about the 5G mast plans

Three other sites were considered, with another site on Wolverhampton Road disregarded due to the "unpopularity of the site".

Jane Ashington, who lives nearby, said: "Wood Lane junction as you approach Wolverhampton Road is a known black spot for accidents.

"The photographs in the application refer to a section and they call it the visual splay (visibility) from the eye of the driver.

.Markings on the junction show where the 5G mast is due to be erected

"However, the visual splay on the document hasn't taken into account that this a give way junction, not a stop junction.

"It will produce a massive blind spot as you approach, and the only visual you will have will be when you are on the junction.

"Our argument is it is already dangerous and this will make it worse, it's right on top of a pedestrian crossing used by residents and school children.

"We think it will lead to more accidents, on top of that it is overbearing to the area, the nearest residential house is just 25 meters away.

"We have had around 60 families that opposed the plan."

The next step for residents will be to appeal to the Secretary of State, and a document has been prepared to do so.

During the protest on Saturday, residents were joined by MP for Aldridge-Brownhills, Wendy Morton and Pelsall Councillors Rose Martin and Edward Lee.

Documents submitted as part of the application refute any health concerns with regards to the masts, stating the Government has been clear that any link between 5G and Covid-19 is "baseless".

On the location of the mast, supporting documents state: "There are houses on the other side of both Wolverhampton Road and Wood Lane and it has not been possible to find a location that is exclusively commercial in the otherwise residential area that makes up the radius of our search area.

"This location has been carefully chosen due to the nature of the adjacent uses and sited to ensure it takes maximum benefit from the tree behind that will provide a substantial amount of screening."

Pelsall First Councillor Team, a group keeping residents informed of the work of the three Pelsall Councillors, shared a statement on the issue.

It read: "We joined residents of Wolverhampton Road and Wood Lane at the weekend who are opposed to the installation of a 5G Mast recently approved near to the pedestrian crossing and shops.