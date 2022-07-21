Thefts of drain covers continue across Walsall with 28 stolen in one day

There have been 342 thefts this calendar year

So far this calendar year there have been 342 thefts and on 20 July alone there were 28 incidents. The cost to the public purse so far this year is £110,800.

The drains at the side of the road next to the kerb feed rainwater into the public sewer system.

Councillor Mike Bird, Leader of Walsall Council said: "That’s a significant amount of public money that we’d rather spend on looking after children and caring for our most vulnerable residents, rather than fixing things after criminals have left our highways in a dangerous condition.

"If residents see this criminal activity in progress, I would ask them to consider their own safety and not attempt to intervene, but report any information they have to West Midlands police via west-midlands.police.uk/incident-report

"Any footage from doorbell cameras is particularly welcomed. If we can find them and recover costs from them, we will.

"We will also come down heavily on scrap dealers who allow these to be ‘weighed in’, as a drain cover’s purpose is patently obvious.

There are around 37,825 gully covers across the borough, of varying ages, designs and sizes.

Councillor Bird added: "This means there isn’t a handy stockpile of covers in the yard which can be quickly fitted, so our contractor Tarmac has to ‘plate’ the missing covers while replacements are organised to ensure the safety of highway users.

"We’re not just replacing like for like though. Our approach is to do a more thorough job and install covers in such a way that it will make it very much more difficult for these criminals to get their hands on their ill-gotten gains.

"It does cost more, but it’s investment for the future.

"I can understand people may think it’s just a ten-minute job, but it isn’t and certainly not if we want to future-proof.

"When we walk, drive or cycle, we only see the surface, but there’s a lot of engineering underground.