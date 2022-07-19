Walsall getting sporty with events to welcome Queen's Relay Baton

Walsall Arboretum will be the stage for the finale of the baton relay route in Walsall

The Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay will visit Walsall on Saturday, on its way to the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games on July 28.

To mark the occasion, Walsall Council is organising events at Walsall Gala Swimming and Fitness Centre and Walsall Arboretum.

At midday, the swimming and fitness centre will be hosting an aquatics day where young people can come and take part in a free 'learn to swim' session or have a go at diving and artistic swimming.

This will be followed by a spectacular display by Walsall Artistic Swimming Club and the baton will arrive at 5.50pm.

Taking part in the display will be GB International Robyn Swatman, who is currently national junior and senior champion for artistic swimming.

From 4pm, a Community Festival is being held in Walsall Arboretum, with many sports clubs providing ‘come and try it’ activities and entertainment provided by music and dance groups.

Many Commonwealth Games sports will be on offer including gymnastics, athletics, badminton, basketball, cricket, hockey and cycling.

There will also be football, running clubs, Aikido, table tennis, canoeing on the lake, gym equipment and live classes provided by the council’s leisure services team.

The Queen’s Baton Relay will arrive around 6.15pm and will be relayed throughout the Arboretum by 12 baton-bearers.

Residents are encouraged to attend the afternoon community festival and stay for the arrival of The Queen’s Baton and line the route along the Arboretum paths to cheer on the baton-bearers.

The route will begin at 6.17pm at the Grange car park off Broadway North, passing the trim trail and play area, before entering the historic Victorian core of the park.

From there, it will pass in front of the bandstand and clock tower, finishing on centre green by the visitor centre at 6.44pm.

Councillor Garry Perry, deputy leader for resilient communities on Walsall Council said: “This is shaping up to be a great event and I encourage residents to come along to ‘Celebrate the Relay’, cheer on our baton-bearers and take part in some of the activities on offer.