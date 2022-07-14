Notification Settings

Pupils say goodbye to teachers and staff at Park Hall Junior Academy

By Adam SmithWalsallPublished:

Children at a Walsall school had a job lot of goodbyes to say with five members of staff leaving this week.

Goodbye! Courtney Cowan, Steve Cash, Gladys Loyns and Karen Petrucco
Park Hall Junior Academy bade farewell to staff who had clocked up over 70 years of service between them.

Teachers Courtney Cowan and Steve Cash, who started at the school 27 years ago, and support staff Gladys Loyns and Karen Petrucco, who earned 24 years service, are all heading for pastures new.

And the principal of Park Hall Infant School Brett Westwood is also leaving after a long and varied career which saw her appointed as a director of the school's trust in 2013.

Principal Brett Westwood

Park Hall Junior Academy Headteacher Gerry Healy said: "It has been our privilege to work with all of our leavers today, they will be greatly missed by all children, staff and parents.

"They have collectively clocked up 70 years of learning journey with generations of children and have been a big part of their life journey."

He added: "Working with children is the best job in the world and working alongside this group for so many years has made that even better,we wish them all the very best for the next part of the journey."

