M6 Junction 10 work ready to see first bridge demolished

Fresh aerial pics show the continuing roadworks at junction 10 of the M6..

An aerial photo of Junction 10 of the M6 shows the work still going on to add new and wider bridges to the junction, which is one of the busiest in the country, and safely demolish the existing bridges over the two carriageways.

The first of the two bridges on the southern side of the roundabout is set to be demolished over a three day period from 8pm on Friday, May 6 to 6am on Monday, May 9, with contingency weekends put in in case of work not being able to progress.

The demolition work will mean completely closing Junction 10 along both carriageways and diverting traffic up and over the junction, as well as closing the northbound entry slip road to Junction 9 near Wednesbury.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "We’re closing the M6 motorway in both directions between junction 10 exit and entry slip roads from 8pm Friday 6 to 6am Monday 9 May 2022 to demolish the old south bridge.

"We have also scheduled a contingency weekend for later in May should we not be able to go ahead with the work due to unforeseen circumstances or poor weather conditions.

"We need to close the M6 within junction 10 so that we can safely demolish the old south bridge which has been replaced.

"We’ll divert M6 traffic up and over the junction during the closure. We’re also closing the M6 junction 9 northbound entry slip road to reduce congestion on the approach to the closure.

"We’re expecting severe delays during the closure, and we’re asking drivers to avoid using the M6 if possible."

The northern bridge will also be demolished on a date to be confirmed later on.

Ahead of the demolition work, resurfacing work on the south side of the M6 Junction 10 roundabout will be continuing until Saturday to raise the existing road surface up to the level of the new south bridge.

This will mean road closures will continue on A454 Wolverhampton Road westbound from Tempus Drive near KFC to the roundabout, with diversions in place by Old Pleck Road, diverting across M6 Junction 9.