Ali Tazeem with Floyd Mayweather Senior at the Pound 4 Pound Boxing Academy, which was set up by Ali’s father

Ali Tazeem was the passenger in a car which hit a wall off Merridale Road in Chapel Ash on Sunday.

The 18-year-old, who was a talented boxer and competed internationally, was killed in the crash.

His father Toheed Tazeem, who paid tribute to him earlier this week describing him as “a beautiful soul”, says he wants to keep his son's legacy alive and continue his good deeds.

He has encouraged people to give what they can to the appeal, which will support projects around the world, and says he has been overwhelmed by the contributions given so far.

Yesterday, the appeal reach £10,000 through hundreds of pledges.

Amir Khan with Ali Tazeem in 2020

It comes as tributes have continued to pour in on social media for Ali, who lived in Wolverhampton and boxed at Pound 4 Pound Boxing Academy in Walsall, which his father opened in 2019.

Harish Kalyan said: "Still can't believe it. I really hope you guys find peace. So hard to take in! Ali will be missed forever!

"I hope everyone at Pound4Pound work as hard as he did and dedicate themselves to the sport like he did and make him proud! Rest Easy Little Bro."

Justine Sutera-Crumpton said: "Everyone who knew Ali has been so deeply affected by this tragedy. I hope you can find strength and reflect on the impact he made in such a short time on this earth."

Mubanga Dmchips added: "Absolutely heartbreaking.

"I've been following this kid from the lower ranks up to this shocking time when I heard he's no more.

"Ali was such a good, disciplined kid."

Ali started boxing at the age of eight at Priory Park Boxing Club in Dudley before moving to Prospects Amateur Boxing Club, Derby, and later joining Pound 4 Pound Boxing Academy.

He was hailed as the ‘next big thing’ by former world champion Amir Khan, also recently trained with Floyd Mayweather Senior at the club in Walsall and had sparred with Wolves winger Adama Traore.

He competed in tournaments around the world and had won more than 16 gold medals, as well as best junior boxer titles, at international competitions.

It had been announced at his last amateur fight in West Bromwich in March that he had signed a deal to become a professional boxer.