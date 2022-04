Morgan is 5ft 3ins tall and of a medium build

The 15-year-old, called Morgan, is believed to be in the Walsall area.

She is 5ft 3ins tall, has blonde hair and is of a medium build.

A spokesman for Walsall Police said: "Morgan is 15 and we are extremely concerned for her safety.

"She is 5ft 3ins tall and of a medium build.