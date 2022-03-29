Haulage firm supports Ukraine while Peaky Blinders night raises further funds

Sales director David McWilliams at BJS Haulage with the truck

One of BJS Haulage's trucks has turned yellow and blue – the colours of the country's flag – and motorists will be able to spot it travelling across the UK on deliveries.

A bespoke blue and yellow version of the livery also features a poem, written by staff member and writer, Katy Walton.

Sales director David McWilliams at BJS Haulage with the truck

Katy, who has been dubbed the ‘poet lorry-ate’, said: "Like so many of us I have been feeling very helpless about the situation unfolding in Ukraine, and aware that other conflicts are taking place across the globe.

"The little poem ‘Global breeze’ highlights the connectedness of us all as citizens of earth, and how utterly self-destructive all conflict is to our species."

The poem reads:

"Tensions lie from East to West,

But wouldn’t it be best,

To view earth’s wind as human breath,

And war to all as death."

Sales director David McWilliams at BJS Haulage with the truck

"I wrote it on a coffee break, not thinking for a moment about where it would end up or who else might see it – but realised the logistical references to East and West actually made it a fit for our branding and aligned well to the global supply chain connectedness of our industry," Katy said.

"BJS is a corporate with compassionate values and we have used our truck liveries to highlight important causes and recognise individuals before – with a rainbow Pride truck to help educate out prejudice and make LGBT+ people, in all their rich diversity, visible.

"We also honoured NHS keyworkers for their role in keeping the country moving during the pandemic.

"I will be interested to see what response we have to the poem and like to think it may be a conversation starter for those in vehicles behind our truck on the road."

Sales director at the firm, David McWilliams added: "As an industry our truck liveries are message boards and at BJS Haulage we use them for good causes as well as self-promotion.

"Katy’s poem on our trailer is an example of how we like to do things differently at BJS."

The poem has also been included in a collection of fundraising t-shirts by a group of Ukrainian Creatives, a project that has also been supported by famous fashion illustrator David Downton.

In the hat at the front is Harry Constable, in red with him is singer: Lisa Morrall, with policeman Marks Herbie, and dancers: Emma Bailey and Lauren Lamb from Code Red Entertainment.

Meanwhile, around 80 people had a "cracking good night" in Willenhall as they turned out to a bar in the area – by order of the Peaky Blinders.

Fans of the hit BBC show dressed up in their recognisable outfits for a special night out on Friday at Gilberts Bar on Field Street.

The event was fronted by Jason Osbourne, from Wolverhampton, and Adam Boyden – both well known in Peaky Blinders groups.

The pair have shot to popularity due to them being almost the spitting image of the actors from the show, now in its final season.

The night out saw singer Lisa Morrall perform alongside dancers Emma Bailey and Lauren Lamb from Code Red Entertainment.

Items were raffled off for Ukraine and around 80 attendees were fed a Black Country cuisine of faggots, grey peas and chips.

In the hat at the front is Harry Constable, in red with him is singer: Lisa Morrall, with policeman Marks Herbie, and dancers: Emma Bailey and Lauren Lamb from Code Red Entertainment.

It was arranged after an event at Bilston Town Hall, set to be held on Saturday, was cancelled – to the dismay of fans of the show.

But the cancellation led to this special night out being planned to give people of Willenhall and surrounding areas a proper night out.

Harry Constable, who backed the event, said £100 was donated to the cause in Ukraine but added the night out caused him to make a loss.