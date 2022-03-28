Town centre flats plan denied

Park Street in Walsall town centre. PIC: Google Street View

Developer Henry Joseph wanted to extend and refurbish space above Deichmann Shoes in Park Street to create seven apartments which they said would bring more footfall to the area.

But planning officers said the proposal to create an extra floor on the building would harm the character of heritage buildings in the Bridge Street Conservation Area it sits in.

They added there were further issues regarding security, loss of privacy for neighbours and a lack of air quality assessment.

Had it been approved, the proposal would have seen an extra floor built on the two storey building featuring two one bedroom apartments, four two bedroom apartments and a three bedroom flat.

New entrances to the apartments would be created next to the shops, which would be unaffected by the proposal.

Agent EA Town Planning said: “This application proposes to maximise the space available at this property by creating seven new high-quality residential flats on the upper floors of the properties and the creation of a roof garden to the rear.

“The proposed development will have the added advantage of bringing

additional footfall to the High Street and will inevitably contribute to Walsall town centre’s vibrancy as an economic town centre.

“Moreover, the converted flats will have a positive impact on the retail unit at

the ground floor of the building, as the marketing of the upper floors independently of the retail unit will make the commercial leases below more sustainable.”

But planning officers said: “The proposal involves significant alterations and extensions to the existing building to form living accommodation.

“The proposed alterations and extensions go beyond what the building can reasonably accommodate without detriment to the street scene and the Bridge Street Conservation Area.