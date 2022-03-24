A CGI image of how the the site will be transformed

The works will take place at Phoenix 10 - the former James Bridge Copper Works in Walsall - a 44-acre brownfield site that has been derelict for two decades.

Contractor John F Hunt will undertake the work on behalf of a partnership between property developer HBD, Walsall Council, Homes England, West Midlands Combined Authority and Black Country LEP.

The move follows initial site clearance which has paved the way for the extensive work now needed to make the site ready for development.

Remediation is expected to conclude in early 2024, with construction beginning shortly afterwards.

Once completed, Phoenix 10 will provide 620,000sq ft of high-quality employment space, accessed via junctions nine and 10 of the M6. It is expected to create around 1,000 jobs.

Councillor Adrian Andrew, deputy leader of Walsall Council said: “This is a major milestone in the transformation of this brownfield site.

"Seeing derelict land returned to good use is proof of Walsall’s continued regeneration. Once this vital work is completed we’ll see a modern, commercial development rise from the ashes and create hundreds of local jobs in Pleck, Walsall and the wider region.”

Ben Williams, CEO of John F Hunt Regeneration, said: “Working with the various stakeholders, we look forward to helping convert this derelict site, into one which provides sustainable regeneration, employment, and a conduit for further investment in the Midlands.

"Our multi-disciplinary team has already been planning and preparing for the transformation of this site and we look forward to seeing its delivery.”

Simon Raiye, director at HBD, said: “Phoenix 10 is one of the largest and most complex regeneration projects under way in the Midlands and will offer the region a huge boost in creating new jobs and helping to build a thriving economy.

"It’s great to be able to get started on cleaning the site up and giving it new purpose. It is extremely well located and played an important role in the town’s history, so we look forward to seeing the new scheme begin to take shape over the coming years.”

Lucy Blasdale, development director Homes England, said: “This marks a significant step forward for this regionally important regeneration scheme. The Phoenix 10 project is an excellent example of what can be achieved through partnership working, and we will continue to work with our partners to deliver transformational schemes.”

Andy Street, the Mayor of the West Midlands, said it was fantastic news that work is now under way to finally transform this derelict site and bring it back to life.

Tom Westley DL, chair of the Board for the Black Country LEP, added: “We are delighted to be working with our partners to ensure key sites in the Black Country like Phoenix 10 are transformed to support our world-class manufacturing sector and we welcome this key milestone in the development of this location.